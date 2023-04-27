Watch: Ace striker Sean O'Malley breaks down his favorite strikes and signature moves

Since earning his UFC contract on Dana White's Contender Series, Sean O'Malley has earned a reputation for his high-level striking.

O'Malley recently uploaded a video to his YouTube channel where he broke down his favorite strikes and signature moves. The ace striker described three of his favorite signature strikes and explained how he got into the position to perfectly execute them in his fights.

He said:

"First signature move is the Nuzzo Snoozo...I hit David Nuzzo with a beautiful right head-kick, boom, into a spinning-kick...Number-two was the Tornado Kick...Luis [Palomino]...absolute stud, he showed me this kick and I just had to get it down, took me hours of me just spinning trying to figure it out." [0:12 - 1:49]

'Sugar' continued and described his third signature strike. He mentioned that it was a combination that began as a spinning back-fist and ended with a kick, saying:

"This could be thrown to the body or to the head. The spinning back-fist kinda just gets 'em covering up. Usually when you spin or do something, people cover up...You can kick right to the body or you could go to the head. I've had success doing both but yeah, you spin, boom, KO or you could spin, boom to the body." [2:51 - 3:39]

O'Malley has demonstrated that he has a number of creative strikes in his repertoire that are capable of knocking out his opponents.

Who is Sean O'Malley fighting next?

Sean O'Malley is riding high after his upset win over former bantamweight champion Petr Yan at UFC 280 this past October.

It was a massive win for the Contender Series alum as he positioned himself for the next bantamweight title shot. Reigning champion Aljamain Sterling is scheduled to defend his title against former two-division champion Henry Cejudo, who will be returning to the octagon after a three-year layoff.

'Sugar' will definitely have a vested interest in the UFC 288 main event as he's expected to challenge the winner for the bantamweight championship. He will have an opportunity to join Jamahal Hill as a Contender Series alum to win a UFC championship.

