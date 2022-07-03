Watch: Actor Chris Pratt wants to see Jared Cannonier overcome "monumental task" of beating "future Hall-of-Famer" Israel Adesanya

Hollywood superstar Chris Pratt has made his pick for the UFC 276 main event between Jared Cannonier and middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

Pratt was in attendance for the UFC 276 event on July 2. During his time there, he spoke to MMA journalist Aaron Bronsteter. When asked about his thoughts on the main event title fight, the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star said that although Cannonier had a tough task ahead of him, he was rooting for 'The Killa Gorilla' to emerge victorious on July 2.

"I bet with my heart. I'd like to see Cannonier win... I think he's got a monumental task in front of him to be like this sort of guy who takes down a legend like Izzy, a future Hall of Famer, potentially the greatest stand-up striker in the game ever. He's [Cannonier] got a big night ahead of him but God, I hope it's him. I hope it's him. That's my prediction," said Chris Pratt.

You can watch Chris Pratt weighing in on Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier below:

Drake has placed a $1 million bet on Israel Adesanya to win at UFC 276

In the lead-up to UFC 276, Israel Adesanya got on a video call with rapper Drake. During the interaction, Drake showered praise on 'The Last Stylebender' and said that he had bet a million dollars on Adesanya to win against Cannonier at UFC 276.

The rapper added that he had a lot of respect for the Kiwi and was sure of the return on investment on the bet:

"You know, I put a light million up... return on investment is a lot. I just wanna wish you good luck. I love you brother. You're a different man, but I have a deep, deep, deep level of respect for you."

Watch the interaction between Drake and Adesanya below:

Adesanya is undefeated at middleweight and will attempt to defend his championship for the fifth time on July 2 against Cannonier in the main event.

