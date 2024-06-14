WATCH: Actor Terry Crews arrives in Brazil to support Anderson Silva in fight against Chael Sonnen much to 'The Spider's' excitement

'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' actor and pop culture icon Terry Crews recently visited Brazil to show support for his friend, MMA legend Anderson Silva, in the final fight of his career this weekend. 'The Spider' will face fellow MMA legend and former rival Chael Sonnen in a boxing match in Brazil.

Crews had a wholesome moment with 'The Spider', exchanging hugs and kind words. Silva even gave him a nice Brazil-inspired T-shirt.

Their interaction was posted on Crews' Instagram account with the caption:

"I couldn’t be happier to be in Brazil to support my friend @spiderandersonsilva as he faces off against @sonnench in his final match in Brazil!! I love this country. I love Anderson. So blessed to be in his corner!!! 🥊🇧🇷"

Terry Crews and Anderson Silva were set to fight in light of a pair of call-outs posted on social media

Despite their friendly relationship, Terry Crews and Anderson Silva declared a desire to fight each other. In a series of bizarre call-outs posted on social media, both the Hollywood actor and former UFC middleweight kingpin seemingly agreed on a fight for June 15th, which was set to be Silva's farewell fight.

Crews called out Silva, saying these words:

"Anderson Silva. I've been training. I'm ready. June 15, I'll see you at fight night in Brazil, y'all... June 15, Anderson Silva — me [and] you. Let's make it happen"

Here's the call-out posted by Championship Rounds on X:

Silva replied with a video of his own, saying:

"Alright, alright. Terry Cruz. June 15. I'm waiting for you. I'm ready [and] preparing myself for you."

Championship Rounds also posted Silva's reply on X:

Silva later claimed that the fight wouldn't happen, as Crews is his dear friend and wouldn't want to fight him. It was later revealed that he would face Chael Sonnen instead. Silva and Sonnen had a well-documented and epic rivalry in MMA, spanning from 2010 to 2012, with the UFC middleweight world title on the line.