WATCH: Alex Roberts’ brutal tire workout ahead of ONE Fight Night 17 title fight vs. Roman Kryklia

ONE Championship fans may not be familiar with Alex Roberts, but in a few short hours, the Aussie standout will formally introduce himself to fans watching around the globe.

A few short weeks removed from capturing the WBC heavyweight Muay Thai world title, Roberts will look to claim 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold, in his promotional debut no less, at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video.

With fight night right around the corner, the promotion is giving fans a glimpse into the incredible training regime of ‘The Viking’ ahead of his showdown with Ukrainian knockout artist Roman Kryklia.

“Alex Roberts brings the POWER 💪 Can the Australian sensation claim the inaugural ONE Heavyweight Muay Thai World Title against Roman Kryklia this Friday? 👑”

On October 14, Roberts earned a decision victory over British standout Lyndon Knowles to claim the WBC heavyweight title. He’ll look to close out his 2023 with a bang by bagging his first ONE world title on Friday night.

Alex Roberts is proud to be a part of history at ONE Fight Night 17

Aside from making his debut, Alex Roberts will be part of ONE Championship history at ONE Fight Night 17, competing for the inaugural heavyweight Muay Thai title. Speaking about his opportunity to be part of a big first for the promotion, ‘The Viking’ said:

“I think the sport is continuously on the up, and, now, with ONE opening up the heavyweight division, the sport will continue to grow and reach a much larger audience. I think there are some huge heavyweight fights to make, and I look forward to being a part of it.”

Will Alex Roberts make the most of his opportunity and leave the Mecca of Muay Thai with another world championship, or will Roman Kryklia continue his reign of terror over the heavyweight division and capture his second title in as many sports?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video live and for free in U.S. primetime on December 8.