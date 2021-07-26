Watch: UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling works on conditioning with teammates in grueling upstream swim in Georgia 

Aljamain Sterling is one of those fighters who have their minds on work even when they're on vacation. This commitment and dedication to their art is perhaps the secret behind their success. The Jamaican recently proved his love for the trade after he was seen working on his cardio and conditioning while on a trip to Georgia along with his teammates.

Traveling with the likes of Al Iaquinta and Merab Dvalishvili to the latter's home country, the trio was seen getting some training amidst all the fun and games. In a bid to test their endurance, the Serra-Longo Fight Team colleagues decided to swim in a stream; however, the challenge was that they were swimming against a strong current.

Watch the clip below:

As seen in the video, the local prodigy proved why he was called 'The Machine'. While his teammates soon gave up, the Georgian kept swimming, perhaps earning the title of the fittest fighter on the Serra-Longo Fight Team roster.

Al Iaquinta was the first to give up, and although the UFC bantamweight kingpin tried his best to keep up with his Georgian teammate, he was also forced to take his foot off the gas soon enough.

Aljamain Sterling prepping for his title rematch

Widespread reports suggest that a UFC bantamweight title rematch is in the works after word of a verbal agreement regarding the same. Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan are slated to go toe-to-toe yet again at UFC 267 on October 30th in Abu Dhabi.

Sterling even took to social media to call out the biggest names in the bantamweight division during an equestrian session with his teammates in Georgia. Issuing a warning to T.J. Dillashaw, Petr Yan, and Cory Sandhagen, 'Funk Master' declared that he was unafraid and determined to redeem himself.

October 30th in Abu Dhabi, all the talking ends! Sleepyhagen or Needleshaw, winner gets the next whooping after I put away Yan in 3!

-

Only thing that matters in this sport is blue-collared hard-work! No Dana White Privileges ever given to me 💯#AndStill! #Georgia 🇬🇪 pic.twitter.com/BvkEaKfEgs — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 24, 2021

The update comes months after Aljamain Sterling stumbled upon bantamweight glory following his bizarre win against Petr Yan, who was forced to relinquish owing to an illegal knee. The resulting DQ was heavily disputed by a legion of fans. However, it was not to be, and 'Funk Master' ascended to the throne.

Irrespective of the nature of Aljamain Sterling's strange win, he is raring to run it back and prove his detractors wrong. Can he endure the challenge presented by 'No Mercy' yet again? Only time will tell.

Edited by Avinash Tewari