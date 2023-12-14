WATCH: All the thrills and emotions as The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition returns for Season 2 

After a critically acclaimed first season, The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition will be returning for a second season.

Debuting in 2021, the hit reality television program, which merged the long-running reality series with martial arts’ biggest global stage, immediately became a smashing success among fans of both properties.

Winning two major categories at the 2021 Asian Academy Creative Awards for Best Non-Scripted Entertainment and Best Adaptation of an Existing Format, it should come as no surprise that the program will return for a second season.

ONE Championship recently revealed a first look at the series and the official premiere date via its official YouTube channel.

“SEASON PREMIERE 🎥 Catch Season 2 of The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition on Netflix across Asia on December 28, with the global launch coming soon!”

In the new season, 10 competitors will go toe-to-toe in a series of physical and business-related challenges with the winner scoring a US$250,000 job offer to work at ONE’s headquarters in Singapore under ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Season two of The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition to feature multiple ONE superstars

As was the case with season one, the new season of the hit reality series will feature a slew of ONE’s top stars, including ONE atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex, ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo, Roberto Soldic, and Muay Thai legend John Wayne Parr.

Also appearing on the program will be perhaps the greatest grappler in combat sports today and current ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion, Mikey Musumeci.

Speaking with the South China Morning Post, Sityodtong shared his excitement to bring another epic season to fans, saying:

“I can’t wait to showcase this season to our fans and provide them with another way to engage with our brand.”

Season two of The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition will be available to stream on December 28 via Netflix in Asia with a global release coming soon.