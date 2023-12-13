“Just the beginning of their story” - Chatri Sityodtong expects full-blown rivalry between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Takeru Segawa

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong believes the upcoming super-fight between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Takeru Segawa will spark an intense rivalry.

On January 27, ONE Championship will travel to the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, for an action-packed card. In the main event, Japanese kickboxing superstar Takeru will make his promotional debut against ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang,

The must-see super-fight is already generating plenty of anticipation among fans and it’ll be intriguing to see who emerges victorious. Yet, ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong doesn’t think the upcoming matchup will be the only time Rodtang and Takeru fight.

Earlier this week, ONE shared the following quote from Sityodtong on Instagram regarding the ONE 165 main event:

“It’s a super-fight between two of the greatest strikers on the planet. This fight is just the beginning of their story.”

Rodtang Jitmuangnon has been nearly unbeatable in his 13 Muay Thai fights under the ONE banner.

Meanwhile, Takeru Segawa last fought on June 24 in the main event of MTGP Impact in Paris. Less than 10 seconds before going to a decision, Takeru secured a stunning head kick knockout win to claim the vacant ISKA and KGP K-1 lightweight world titles.

Who else is fighting at ONE 165 besides Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Takeru Segawa?

There are only two other confirmed fights for ONE 165.

Firstly, the announcement of Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Takeru Segawa was followed by another fight being confirmed at the press conference. In the lightweight MMA division, Sage Northcutt looks to continue his comeback tour against Japanese legend Shinya Aoki.

Earlier this week, a third fight was announced for the upcoming event at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo. In the featherweight MMA division, former two-division world champion Martin Nguyen will take on former world title challenger Garry Tonon.

Only time will tell who else is making the trip to Tokyo, Japan, in January.