“One of the greatest fights in history” - Fans can’t wait for the explosive showdown between megastars Takeru Segawa and Rodtang

Fans voiced their excitement for the upcoming must-see fight between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Takeru Segawa.

Earlier this week, ONE Championship held a press conference to announce the top fights for their return to Tokyo, Japan, which takes place inside the Ariake Arena on Jan. 28.

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong revealed the ONE 165 main event would be a kickboxing bout between Rodtang, the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, and Japanese superstar Takeru.

Following the thrilling announcement, Rodtang and Takeru met face-to-face for an intense staredown. ONE shared the footage of the faceoff between the world-class strikers on Instagram with the following social media caption:

“The stage is set 🔥 Rodtang and Takeru throw down in an epic five-round flyweight kickboxing super-fight on January 28 in Tokyo 🥊 Who you got? @rodtang_jimungnon @k1takeru”

Fans flooded the Instagram comment section with excitement for the kickboxing super-fight:

“Don’t see Rodtang losing especially off of a loss”

“Any possible way we can get this fight earlier bc I need it now”

“Ez win takeru”

“Finally! I’ve been waiting for this one! Let’s go @k1takeru”

“🔥🔥🔥….I give this one to Rodtang”

“This fight is going to be 🔥🔥🔥🔥”

“OMG bro this is going to be one of the greatest fights in history”

Will the winner between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Takeru Segawa fight Superlek next?

On Sept. 22, Rodtang Jitmuangnon lost a close non-title Muay Thai bout against Superlek. If it wasn’t for Superlek missing weight, Rodtang would have been dethroned of his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title.

As a result, fans have called for a five-round rematch between Rodtang and Superlek. Therefore, the must-see matchup could be next if ‘The Iron Man’ defeats Takeru Segawa at ONE 165.

Meanwhile, Takeru Segawa has an opportunity to make a statement against Rodtang. With a win in January, the Japanese kickboxing superstar could be next in line to challenge Superlek for his ONE flyweight kickboxing world title.

Nothing has been confirmed by ONE, but there’s a chance the winner between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Takeru could face Superlek in a 2024 super-fight.