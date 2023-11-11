“Real war between brothers” - Fans clamor for world title sequel between Thai icons Rodtang and Superlek Kiatmoo9

Fans want to see a rematch between world champions Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Rodtang Jitmuangnon featuring five rounds and a world title on the line.

On September 22, Rodtang was supposed to defend his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title against Superlek. Unfortunately, ‘The Kicking Machine’ missed weight, leading to their world title bout being changed to a three-round catchweight fight.

The action lived up to the expectation, with Superlek securing a close unanimous decision win. With that said, the war between the two Thai superstars was heating up at the end of round 3, making fans desperate for a five-round rematch.

ONE Championship recently shared highlights on Instagram of the thrilling fight with the caption:

“Brothers in arms 🤝 Should the two warriors run it back? @rodtang_jimungnon @superlek789”

Fans stormed the comment section to voice their interest in seeing a rematch between Rodtang and Superlek Kiatmoo9:

“Best muay thai fight ever seen, Also the closest one”

“5 rounds, title at stake, now THATS a fight 🔥”

“It was a real war between brothers 🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️”

“Yes as soon as possible”

“ONE million percent. Make weight. Championship rounds. 🇹🇭 🥊 🪈 🎶 💯”

“We need a rematch”

“Best fight ever ! 👏👏👏”

Instagram comments

Superlek Kiatmoo9’s win against Rodtang extended his calendar year record to 5-0, with three fights in Muay Thai and two in kickboxing. The ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion now looks to correct his weight-cutting issues to potentially become a two-sport king.

As for Rodtang, the 26-year-old might not have earned the decision win, but plenty of fans believe he deserved to get his hand raised against Superlek. Therefore, the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion is likely eyeing an immediate rematch to further his legacy.