Superlek certain victory over Rodtang elevated his brand: “There are more people who know me now” 

At ONE Friday Fights 34, Superlek Kiatmoo9 pulled off one of the most important wins of his career on the biggest possible stage.

There’s no denying that the man they call ‘The Kicking Machine’ will be remembered long after he hangs up the gloves and makes the decision to walk away from competition. When he does eventually retire, one fight will come to mind for a lot of people for multiple reasons.

At ONE Friday Fights 34 this past September, the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion faced off with a fellow titleholder in ONE Championship.

For a long time, fans had questioned whether they would ever finally get to see the kickboxing champ share the circle with flyweight Muay Thai king Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

When the fight finally came together, it had a lot to live up to but as is often the case with these two elite competitors, it delivered and then some. Producing an iconic fight at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, the two men went toe-to-toe in one of the biggest dream matchups of all time.

When the dust settled on an action packed three-round contest, it was Superlek that got his hand raised following an incredible display of toughness and championship heart.

Though the Thai striker has had a lot of great moments in his career, this has to rank up there amongst them as a defining moment,

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, he spoke about the victory and how it has grown his fanbase after he delivered the victory in this highly anticipated contest:

“I feel like there are more fans now and there are more people who know me now after that win over Rodtang. I feel blessed.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Friday Fights 34 is available to watch back in its entirety via the ONE Super App or ONE Championship’s YouTube channel.