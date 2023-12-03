“Turn out his lights” - Fans ready to watch Rodtang Jitmuangnon light Tokyo up in blockbuster match against Takeru

Fans are ecstatic about the upcoming super-fight between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Takeru Segawa.

Over the past few months, fans have eagerly waited to find out who Takeru would face in his ONE Championship debut. Well, the wait is officially over after ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong revealed who the Japanese kickboxing superstar will be fighting in early 2024.

On January 28, Takeru will meet Rodtang, the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, inside the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, for a kickboxing super-fight.

During the ONE 165 announcement press conference, Rodtang took a photo with Chatri Sityodtong and Takeru. ‘The Iron Man’ shared the legendary image on Instagram with the following social media caption:

“See you next year !! 👊🏻👊🏻"

The Instagram comment section featured numerous fans excited to see Rodtang and Takeru go to war:

Rodtang Jitmuangnon is arguably the toughest Muay Thai artist on the planet, and he’s held the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title since taking the strap from Jonathan Haggerty in 2019.

Meanwhile, Takeru Segawa is coming off a world title win in another promotion. On June 24, the Japanese superstar secured a last-second head-kick knockout against Bailey Sugden to become the ISKA and KGP K-1 world lightweight champion.

What’s at stake between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Takeru Segawa?

Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Takeru Segawa is a super-fight that has been a long time coming. Therefore, the winner between them will add another impressive accomplishment to their historic career. With that said, there are added stakes when they meet in the ONE 165 main event.

Although nothing is confirmed by ONE, Rodtang or Takeru could be set up with another super-fight against ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek. For ‘The Iron Man', a rematch against Superlek would be a chance for revenge.

Meanwhile, Superlek vs. Takeru would be a must-see fight that could lead to the Japanese superstar obtaining ONE gold. Firstly, the 32-year-old is focused on making a statement in his ONE debut by taking out Rodtang.