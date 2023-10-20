Fans demand Rodtang rematch or Jonathan Haggerty super fight for Superlek Kiatmoo9

Fans are split on who they want to see ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 fight next.

On September 22, Superlek furthered his legacy by securing a unanimous decision win against Rodtang in a three-round non-title Muay Thai bout.

Unfortunately for ‘The Kicking Machine’, he missed weight and lost the opportunity to win Rodtang’s ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title.

As a result, some fans are hoping for an immediate five-round rematch since the fight was heating up at the end of round three. Meanwhile, other fans want to see Superlek face a different challenge against Jonathan Haggerty, the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion.

ONE Championship recently posted a video on Instagram of Superlek Kiatmoo9 in an ice bath with the caption:

“Ice-cold 🥶 Who do you want Superlek to take on next?”

Fans filled the comments section, with plenty of people responding by saying Rodtang or Jonathan Haggerty:

“5 round rodtang”

“5 round Rodtang in the biggest possible Thai venue.”

“Superlek vs haggerty please🔥”

“Superlek vs Haggerty 🔥🔥🔥”

“@rodtang_jimungnon or @jhaggerty_ 💯”

“Rematch with rodtang when he actually makes weight 🤦‍♂️”

“Get him against haggerty far out make it happen”

Superlek Kiatmoo9 would have to wait for a potential matchup against Jonathan Haggerty. On November 3, Haggerty looks to become a two-sport world champion by competing for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title.

It’ll be easier said than done for ‘The General’ as he faces Fabricio Andrade, the ONE bantamweight MMA world champion.

Jonathan Haggerty vs. Fabricio Andrade will headline ONE Fight Night 16, which goes down inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The highly anticipated event can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.