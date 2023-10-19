Bigger man Fabricio Andrade says size will play a factor: “Jonathan Haggerty will really feel the power of my punches”

Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight MMA world champion ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade feels he has all the advantages heading into his upcoming showdown with ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty.

The most important advantage of all, Andrade says, could be his sheer size and strength.

Andrade and Haggerty lock horns in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title. The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, November 3rd.

A natural bantamweight who has competed in the division for years in ONE Championship, Andrade says he is the bigger man and even says Haggerty should have stayed at flyweight.

Haggerty, if fans recall, is the former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion. The Englishman moved up in weight earlier this year and defeated Muay Thai legend Nong-O Hama to capture the throne in a shocking upset in April.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Andrade warned Haggerty of impending doom and promised to make ‘The General’ feel the full weight of his strikes.

‘Wonder Boy’ said:

“Haggerty was knocked out by Rodtang, and that defeat was in a division below. As we are a category above, there will be a big difference in power in the strikes. And I believe that I have much more punching power than the guys in the lower division. So, Haggerty will really feel the power of my punches in this weight division.”

If Andrade is successful in defeating Haggerty, he will become a rare two-sport ONE world champion.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the news and updates surrounding the blockbuster event.