“The General is on fire!” - Fans ready to see Jonathan Haggerty claim double-champ status in November

Fans are praising Jonathan Haggerty ahead of his opportunity to become a two-sport world champion.

In April of this year, Haggerty shocked the world by knocking out the legendary Nong-O Hama in the first round to become the new ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion. He now looks to establish one of the most prolific calendar year runs with another historic win.

On November 3, Haggerty will headline ONE Fight Night 16 against Fabricio Andrade, the OE bantamweight MMA world champion, with the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title up for grabs.

Haggerty provided an update for fans by sharing a clip on Instagram of his intense training session. The social media post was captioned:

“You are looking at the new 2 sport world champion 🔥🤩 @onechampionship 6 weeks to go 🤴🏼 #keepup #andnew #andstill”

Fans filled the comment section with praise for Haggerty, including the following people saying:

“2 time 💯”

“Face of Muaythai 🔥”

“The f*cking man ❤️”

“Best in da world 🔥”

“The General is on fire !! 🔥🔥🥊🥊”

Jonathan Haggerty’s win against Nong-O was his first fight in the bantamweight division. Before that historic night, ‘The General’ primarily fought at flyweight, where he is a former ONE Muay Thai world champion. He now looks to continue building his legacy by securing a kickboxing world title.

Meanwhile, Fabricio Andrade last fought in February of this year, defeating John Lineker to become the ONE bantamweight MMA world champion. ‘Wonder Boy’ holds a promotional record of 6-0, with one no-contest, including five wins inside the distance.

Jonathan Haggerty vs. Fabricio Andrade will take place inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on November 3. ONE Fight Night 16 can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Check out the official fight poster for Haggerty vs. Andrade below:

