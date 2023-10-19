Fabricio Andrade tells doubters kickboxing very much in his blood, can’t wait to silence critics

The odds are stacked against reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade, but the 26-year-old Brazilian phenom knows what he’s capable of and he can’t wait to prove his detractors wrong.

Andrade is set to square off with ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video. The bout will be for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title.

Speaking to The MMA Superfan in a recent interview, Andrade said he feels very confident heading into a kickboxing match with Haggerty since he’s competed in the sport previously.

‘Wonder Boy’ said:

“Yeah [it’s funny that people forget that]. I've been fighting kickboxing since I was 16 I think, 15 or 16. And then when I left Brazil to China at the time I was I actually I wasn't planning to fight in MMA. It wasn't in my plans to come back to fight MMA, I had like two hard losses at the beginning of my career so I decided to just focus on kickboxing and striking in general.”

Andrade said that before he joined ONE Championship, he was very much a fixture in the Chinese kickboxing scene, where he honed his skills and gained valuable experience.

The Brazilian added:

“I fought a lot in China, a lot of fights, and a lot of good opponents. So I was like really enjoying when I signed for the first time with ONE Championship because my contract included kickboxing and Muay Thai so I was expecting at the time when I signed with them to fight for kickboxing. But they never sent me an offer to fight in kickboxing because they were more interested in seeing me fighting MMA.”

Andrade meets Haggerty in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, November 3.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.