Liam Nolan says he and Jonathan Haggerty have been friends since they were teenagers: “We started sparring”

ONE Championship striker ‘Lethal’ Liam Nolan is one of the most exciting fighters in the promotion, and one of the biggest reasons for this is because he keeps good company.

Nolan has long trained with reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty. In fact, Nolan said they’ve been friends since they were teenagers.

The Knowlesy Academy products have honed their skills at the renowned UK gym since the age of 19, and today, the two count themselves among the greatest fighters in all of martial arts.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Nolan recalled the moment a young Haggerty walked through the doors of the gym he trained at.

The 26-year-old from the United Kingdom said:

“I think we might have been 19 or 20 when we first met. I knew who he was beforehand. He was training elsewhere but not with us at this point.

“Then he was doing bits with my coach, and we started sparring and getting to know each other through training.”

Eventually, the two hit it off as friends, and now they work together in ONE Championship.

Nolan and Haggerty are set to appear on the same card at ONE Championship’s next event, which should offer fans a nice little backstory for when they climb into the ring.

‘Lethal’ added:

“I think it will make things more fun on fight week as well, and it will motivate him to do good.”

Nolan will take on Thai superstar Sinsamut Klinmee in a highly anticipated rematch, while Haggerty competes in the main event.

‘The General’ is set to lock horns with ONE bantamweight MMA world champion ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title.

This all goes down at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, November 3rd.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.