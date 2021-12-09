Watch: Amanda Nunes' UFC 269 photoshoot adorably crashed by her 1-year-old daughter 

Amanda Nunes was doing a photoshoot ahead of her fight at UFC 269 when her one-year-old daughter Raegan Ann Nunes walked up to her. The 'Lioness' picked her up and the pair had their picture taken together.

You can watch the adorable moment below:

Amanda Nunes is set to defend her bantamweight title against Julianna Pena at the final pay-per-view of 2021 this weekend. It will be the Brazilian's first fight at 135 pounds in two years.

The last time the 'Lioness' was on the losing side of a fight was in September 2014 against Cat Zingano. The Brazilian then ran through the bantamweight and featherweight divisions, collecting both belts and stacking up 12 consecutive triumphs in the promotion.

Nunes is pretty confident that she will get her hand raised again on December 11. On top of that, the 33-year-old believes that the fight will not go the 25-minute distance. In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Nunes said:

"I don't see this fight going to the judges at all, honestly. I'm very sharp you know? I know she's going to make a lot of mistakes like she always does. Even in her own game she makes mistakes. I know I'm going to catch her many times. I just have to really be sharp in the right moment and I know she's going to give me many opportunities because this is how she fights. She is reckless, she wants to do her own thing."

Amanda Nunes reveals if she would let her daughter become a fighter

During her chat with TMZ Sports, Nunes was asked whether she would let her daughter become a fighter when she grows up. The 'Lioness' wasn't enthusiastic about the idea, saying:

"I say no... but if she keeps doing behind our back, we have to stop her."

Catch Amanda Nunes' full interview with TMZ Sports below:

Amanda Nunes is married to Nina Nunes, who is also a fighter in the UFC. She competes in the strawweight division. The pair welcomed their child Raegan into the world last September.

