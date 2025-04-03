WATCH: American star Asa Ten Pow's brutal mauling of Rambolek in Singapore barnburner ahead of ONE Fight Night 30

Asa Ten Pow proved that Muay Thai in the United States is closing the gap on Thailand's gold standard when he went toe-to-toe with one of the sport's homegrown talents nearly two years ago.

At the time, the American striker faced off against Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon in a bantamweight Muay Thai encounter at ONE Fight Night 14, which took place before an energetic crowd at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in September 2023.

Watch the highlights of that matchup below:

Ten Pow dominated the exchanges during the first two rounds with his powerful boxing combinations and inventive elbow strikes. Despite the effective offense unleashed by the American, Rambolek found way to respond with punishing leg kicks to keep himself in the conversation.

As the third and final frame began, Ten Pow wasted no time, launching a relentless assault. He connected with an explosive right hand before following up with brutal head kick that sent his Thai opponent crashing to the mat just 25 seconds into the round.

Unable to beat the referee's eight-count, Rambolek was left with no other choice but to concede defeat to Ten Pow as the bout was waved off.

Asa Ten Pow battles Thai legend in next outing

After succumbing to a painful loss at the hands of former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion John Lineker in a Muay Thai tilt a few months ago, Asa Ten Pow looks to return to his winning ways in his next outing.

"The American Ninja" is booked to lock horns with Thai legend Seksan Or Kwanmuang in a 142-pound catchweight Muay Thai bout at ONE Fight Night 30, emanating live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, April 4.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch this duel for free on Prime Video.

