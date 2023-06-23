WATCH: Anatoly Malykhin and Arjan Bhullar exchange death stares at ONE Friday Fights 22 faceoffs

After 16 months of non-stop verbal warfare, ONE interim heavyweight world champion Anatoly Malykhin and ONE heavyweight world champion Arjan Bhullar finally met face-to-face to settle their differences.

As expected, it was a tense affair at the ONE Friday Fights 22 faceoffs, as the two behemoths sized up one another before they determine the undisputed king of the heavyweights in less than 24 hours.

The air was so thick that you could practically cut it with a knife. Check out the heated rivals’ manic staredown, as shared by ONE Championship on Instagram.

“It's about to go down 🔥 Which fight will steal the show at ONE Friday Fights 22?⁠”

Apart from the highly-awaited heavyweight world title unification bout, feared Muay Thai warriors like Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Nabil Anane, along with Sam-A Gaiyanghadao and Prajanchai PK Saenchai, among others, also figured in customary staredowns.

However, none of them displayed the unbridled animosity and pure disdain that Bhullar and Malykhin showed for one another.

Judging by their body language alone, it appeared that the two hulking juggernauts were ready to tear each other’s heads off right there and then.

Malykhin took a fighting pose, placing his ham-like fists near ‘Singh’s face. The Canadian-Indian standout, on the other hand, was seen pacing and trying his best to restrain himself.

All gloves will definitely be off once the bell rings in this five-round MMA war inside the sacred grounds of Lumpinee Stadium.

Both fighters’ styles certainly make up for a great fight. Malykhin wants to sprawl and brawl, using his wrestling background to keep the fight standing and land those vicious bombs of his on the feet.

Bhullar, meanwhile, would love to set up his takedowns using his crisp boxing and land destructive ground and pound on the Russian.

ONE Friday Fights 22 will broadcast on ONE Championship’s YouTube Channel beginning at 8:30 AM EDT.

