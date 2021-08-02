Watch: Anderson Silva looks sharp in sparring as he prepares for potential Logan Paul fight

UFC legend Anderson Silva is already back on the grind, preparing for his next challenge inside the squared circle. The Brazilian fighter shared a video clip on Instagram where he is seen sparring, most likely as part of preparations for his next fight.

In the video, Anderson Silva looks very sharp, constantly working the jabs, keeping on his toes, and displaying his signature movement to slip some of the shots his partner threw at him. Silva also looked very strong in the clinch position and is undoubtedly ready for his next challenge, which is likely against YouTube star Logan Paul.

Check out Anderson Silva's sparring video below:

Logan Paul's manager recently confirmed to ESPN that the YouTuber is in talks with Anderson Silva for a potential boxing match. He said that the parties haven't reached an agreement just yet but it is likely that Anderson Silva and Logan Paul will face each other next:

"I'll be putting on prizefights. I'm sure there's a list of opponents on Twitter, people chirping, saying this, saying that. I'll pick one, make 'em get f***in' embarrassed," said Paul's manager, Jeff Levin.

While he said that Silva is in talks with Paul for a fight, Levin didn't reveal whether it will be an exhibition match or a professional bout.

Anderson Silva would love to fight both Paul brothers

Following his win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., Anderson Silva himself claimed he may be fighting Logan Paul next. In fact, he said he'd love to fight both Paul brothers down the line. While the fight isn't a done deal yet, it will be a spectacle if it does come to fruition.

😳 From Floyd Mayweather to fighting UFC royalty? — SPORF (@Sporf) July 25, 2021

"Wow – yes, absolutely. I respect both. I have a great relationship with both brothers, and yeah, I think this is possible, too. That’s entertaining. It’s a fight, but it’s entertaining. Logan and his brother are amazing guys. The people like to talk a lot about the guys, but they’re very good people. I respect both, and I respect the sport. I think everything’s possible. I think it’s the next fight may be with Logan Paul, maybe," said Anderson Silva in an interview with MMA Junkie.

For lightning fast updates on UFC 265, Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley and more, follow our FB page!

Edited by Jack Cunningham