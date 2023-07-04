WATCH: Anthony Joshua uses bed as heavy bag preparing for return

Anthony Joshua is using some creative methods to prepare for his return.

'AJ' is currently attempting to book his return to the boxing ring. The former two-time champion last competed in April, scoring a unanimous decision win over Jermaine Franklin. Following the victory, he called out both Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte.

In December 2015, 'The Body Snatcher' previously faced Joshua, losing by knockout. Although 'The Gypsy King' showed interest, Matchroom quickly began working on the rematch. While there's been a rocky road to get there, the bout appears to be targeted for August.

To prepare for his return to the ring, Anthony Joshua is now beginning training camp. The camp will be his second with Houston-based trainer, Derrick James. The famed coach also works with names such as Errol Spence Jr., Ryan Garcia, and more.

Nonetheless, the British heavyweight looks in good condition ahead of his return. On social media, Joshua released a video of himself training, but not hitting the heavy bag or sparring or anything like that. Instead, it was him hitting a bed propped up against a wall.

While the technique is certainly an interesting one, there's no doubt that the former champion looks in great shape. While no opponent is set, Joshua looks ready to put his next foe to sleep.

Is Anthony Joshua vs. Dillian Whyte 2 official?

Anthony Joshua vs. Dillian Whyte 2 is yet to be officially announced.

However, according to multiple reports, including from Sky Sports, 'The Body Snatcher' has signed for the rematch. If true, it'll put an end to a whirlwind of talk and speculation from both sides regarding the second clash.

Currently, the rematch is expected to take place later this year, likely in the U.K. In the event that Joshua and Whyte share the ring, it'll be the first time they've done so since December 2015. Then, the two heavyweight stars met first, but as prospects.

They headlined an event for British heavyweight gold, with Dillian Whyte landing some bombs early. Ultimately, Anthony Joshua survived and wound up scoring a knockout win. However, even back then, it felt like the story between these two wasn't over.

If recent reports are to be believed, then the saga won't be over. Ahead of the potential rematch, both men badly need a win to get back to title contention. Although, Joshua himself is expected to also face Deontay Wilder in December.

