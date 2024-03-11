WATCH: Atomweight MMA queen Stamp Fairtex wears reporter hat, interviews Phetjeeja backstage

Within ONE Championship, there are only a handful of fighters that can put on entertaining fights and also have a charming personality outside the cage, and Stamp Fairtex is arguably on top of that list.

The reigning ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion has become one of the most recognizable faces on the roster due to her relentless energy inside and outside the ONE Circle. She has since become an icon in combat sports by being the very first three-sport world champion.

Also among her list of accolades is that of being a journalist. Well, sort of.

Stamp held an interview with Phetjeeja after her world unification bout against Janet Todd for the undisputed ONE atomweight kickboxing world championship last Friday, March 8 at ONE Fight Night 20.

Her experience in speaking with the media certainly appears to have paid dividends, even drawing out a hearty laugh and a resounding yes from the Team Mehdi Zatout standout when asked about getting into an MMA rules bout with her.

If she ever decides to retire from combat sports altogether, Stamp’s bubbly personality would be a perfect fit as a backstage interviewer.

How Phetjeeja fared against Janet Todd

The then-interim atomweight kickboxing world champion knew that she had a tough mountain to climb as ‘JT’ is a bonafide legend of her sport.

Todd overextended herself with a head kick attempt late in the bout that allowed Phetjeeja to land a two-hit combo that knocked down Todd, giving her the win by unanimous decision.

Despite having a fight with Stamp on her bucket list, Phetjeeja noted ahead of the Todd fight that she wants to return to Muay Thai, hinting at a collision course with ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champ Allycia Hellen Rodrigues happening down the line.