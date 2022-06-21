3 of Stamp Fairtex's most memorable ONE Super Series bouts

It's quite easy to forget that ONE Championship's MMA sensation Stamp Fairtex was once a Super Series double-champ. The surging atomweight mixed martial artist was a simultaneous ONE kickboxing and Muay Thai champion.

She just got so good in MMA that people may have forgotten that Stamp is one of the best female Muay Thai kickboxers of her generation.

In her ONE debut, Stamp won the ONE kickboxing belt the followed it up by winning the ONE Muay Thai belt. She's won two world titles in two different sports in back-to-back bouts. It's unheard of.

Stamp currently has an impressive 8-2 MMA record and has challenged Angela Lee for the ONE atomweight belt in a classic bout at ONE X. In the fight, despite possessing improved grappling skills, Stamp used her striking to almost put Lee away with a body shot:

And though she lost her bout with Lee that night, Stamp proved that she is still amongst the most lethal strikers in the women's 115-pound division. Today, we look at the striking expert side of the charismatic Thai sensation.

Stamp Fairtex had a total of five bouts in ONE Super Series, all of which were 5-round title fights. All of which went the distance. We list down not just her best bouts, but also her most memorable ones in ONE Championship.

With that said, let's get on with the list.

#3. Stamp Fairtex's razor-close Muay Thai title defense against Alma Juniku

Though this is one of the more entertaining bouts of Stamp's storied career, it is also one of the more controversial. A good number of fans, fighters and experts saw Stamp's fight with Australia's Alma Juniku as something that could have gone either way. Some went as far as saying that Juniku won the bout.

Still, this hotly contested fight was action-packed from start to finish. Juniku opened up with a lot of distance strikes to keep the shorter Stamp at bay. Stamp had a hard time getting her offense going, mostly going for leg kicks.

As the fight progressed, however, Stamp slowly found her rhythm and distance as she upped her intensity as the rounds went on. The Thai native found a home for her step-in elbows inside the pocket as Juniku tried to close the distance.

The fight may have come down to the fifth and final round as the two warriors went back-and-forth in the first four. Despite being visibly gassed out, Stamp showed tremendous intestinal fortitude as she rallied for a strong finish in the fifth. The late-fight surge may have given the Thai phenom enough edge to win the fight.

Watch the full fight here:

#2. Stamp Fairtex's first ONE world title win against Kai Ting Chuang

What a wild bout this was. Stamp Fairtex burst into ONE Championship in a kickboxing title bout against Taiwan's highly revered former champ Kai Ting Chuang. This bout was for Kai Ting's ONE atomweight kickboxing title.

Like the Juniku fight, this was a close back-and-forth brawl. The difference here was that this clash with Kai Ting was under kickboxing rules, a huge deviation from the Muay Thai ruleset Stamp was used to.

Coming into the bout, Stamp is already missing two of her favorite weapons: elbows and kick catching. Both are not allowed under kickboxing rules. If you'd followed Stamp's career up to this point, you'd know that the young lion loves elbows and counters after catching a kick.

They are, however, allowed to momentarily use clinches in kickboxing bouts. Stamp used this loophole tremendously to her advantage as she repeatedly hit the then-champion with stabbing knees in the clinch to sap her momentum. She also opened up a lot of kicks to the legs and body.

The then-champion Kai Ting held her own with spinning attacks and darting punches inside.

And though throws and dumps are illegal in kickboxing, Stamp was able to do a lot of them in this bout without getting much trouble from the ref. Kai Ting vehemently protested this during the bout to no avail.

Still, even without the dumps and throws, Stamp Fairtex did enough to appear dominant in the eyes of the judges, making her the new atomweight kickboxing champion.

Watch the full fight here:

#1. Stamp Fairtex's 5-round demolition of future champion Janet Todd

Of all her fights in ONE Super Series, perhaps it was against Janet 'JT' Todd that Stamp truly introduced herself as one of the greats of her generation. This exciting clash was the first of two meetings between the two modern icons.

In just her second bout in the promotion, the then-21-year old Thai beat the American from pillar to post to win the inaugural ONE atomweight Muay Thai belt.

Since the bout was contested under Muay Thai rules, Stamp Fairtex was able to use her favorite kick-catching counters and elbow strikes inside. She used these techniques to bloody Todd's face early on. The demolition continued for five rounds as Todd barely had any answer to Stamp Fairtex's calculated assault on all fronts.

After losing to Stamp in this bout, Todd went on a 6-fight winning streak, including a razor-close rematch against the Thai for her ONE atomweight kickboxing title. This first meeting, however, was won by Stamp Fairtex in dominant fashion.

Watch the full fight here:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far