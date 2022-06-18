Watch: Flashback to Stamp Fairtex and Alma Juniku's barnburner

In June 2019, then-two-sport champion Stamp Fairtex entered the ring to defend her atomweight Muay Thai championship against ONE Championship newcomer Alma Juniku.

As one of the top women's Muay Thai fights of 2019, ONE Championship is looking back at the epic contest on their official YouTube channel.

"Look back on the women's atomweight Muay Thai barn burner between former two-sport queen Stamp Fairtex and Australian star Alma Juniku in 2019!"

Catch the full video below:

Emanating from the Baoshan Arena in Shanghai, China, Stamp defended her title against Juniku in the evening's main event. The card also saw Reinier de Ridder record his 11th straight win in mixed martial arts, as well as the debut of 'Android 18' Itsuki Hirata.

Hailing from Logan City in Brisbane, Australia, Juniku began training in Muay Thai at the age of eight. Frequently picked on for choosing a sport primarily meant for boys, Juniku stayed the course and proved all of her doubters wrong when she won the WMC Australian title.

Shortly after, she also won the WBC and IPCC World Titles, all just months following her 18th birthday.

Alma Juniku takes Stamp Fairtex to the limit, comes up short in her title opportunity

With her impressive resume at such a young age, it is understandable why Juniku was given the opportunity to face fast-rising ONE Championship star Stamp Fairtex.

Unfortunately for Juniku, the then-champ proved to be levels above the Australian. Juniku certainly held her own throughout the five-round striking battle, but Stamp's speed and work in the clinch was too much for Juniku to overcome. She walked out of Shanghai that night with her Muay Thai title in tact.

Stamp went go on to win her next three bouts, all contested in mixed martial arts. Following her successful transition, she was entered into ONE Championship's Atomweight Grand Prix tournament in 2021. She earned three straight victories in the tournament, including a win in the finals over 'The Indian Tigress' Ritu Phogat.

Stamp went on to face Angela Lee for the ONE atomweight championship at ONE's 10th-anniversary event, ONE X, in March, losing via submission.

