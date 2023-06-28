WATCH: Aung La N Sang makes Tye Ruotolo sing during interview

Aung La N Sang and Tye Ruotolo shared a hilarious moment as the latter showcased his singing skills during an interview.

ONE Championship has been known to have a family-like atmosphere between its fighters. Another example of friendly relationships was shown during a recent ONE event, where Aung La asked other competitors questions backstage.

‘The Burmese Python’ ran into Ruotolo, a submission grappling phenom, and asked him several questions. Some of the questions included what item he can’t leave the house without and what the strongest martial art is. Aung La followed up by asking the 20-year-old what is one song he could listen to for the rest of his life.

Ruotolo responded by singing a line from Come Over (Missing You) by Busy Singal. ONE Championship shared the video on Instagram with the caption saying:

Aung La N Sang and Tye Ruotolo are riding three-fight win streaks in their respective sports.

‘The Burmese Python’ last fought on May 5, securing his third consecutive win inside the distance by submitting Fan Rong in the second round. The former two-division MMA world champion hopes to continue building momentum to earn another world title shot in the near future.

Meanwhile, Ruotolo has been unbeatable since making his ONE debut in May 2020. The 20-year-old phenom earned his latest win at ONE Fight Night 10, the same night as Aung La N Sang’s last fight. Tye overcame arguably his toughest challenge thus far by earning a unanimous decision win against ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder.

