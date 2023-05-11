Aung La N Sang says he’s “down for anything” after beating Fan Rong 

Aung La N Sang is willing to face anyone that ONE Championship puts in front of him.

‘The Burmese Python’ earned his third-straight win inside the circle at ONE Fight Night 10. Competing in the United States for the first time in more than a decade, Aung La did not disappoint as he delivered another jaw-dropping finish, making it three-in-a-row for the Myanmar superstar.

After getting rocked early from a solid right hand by his opponent, Fan Rong, Aung La N Sang was able to recover as the ‘King Kong Warrior’ shot in for a takedown. Snatching Fan’s neck, Aung La was able to cinch in a guillotine choke, forcing the Chinese standout to submit just 48 seconds into the second round. Following the contest, Aung La said that he is willing to take on anyone that the promotion chooses to match him up with from this point on:

“It’s up to ONE Championship. You know I’m down for anything,” Aung La told the South China Morning Post. “I love putting on shows for the fans and I’m going to keep on improving and keep getting better. When ONE Championship tells me, I’m in. I’m there. I’m their guy.”

Watch the full interview below:

With finishes over Yushin Okami, Gilberto Galvao, and Fan Rong in his last three outings, Aung La N Sang undoubtedly has the opportunity to call for a ONE middleweight world title fight with reigning champion and two-time opponent, Reinier de Ridder.

As much as ‘The Burmese Python’ wants to earn a victory over ‘The Dutch Knight’ after dropping back-to-back bouts against de Ridder in their first two meetings, Aung La N Sang has no interest in rushing into a potential trilogy bout. The more he continues to train, fight, and evolve his game, the better chance he stands when he inevitably gets his title fight.

