WATCH: Azerbaijani Akif Guluzada carves his path in ONE Championship's Muay Thai shark tank

It's safe to say that ONE Championship has undoubtedly found a rising Muay Thai star in Akif Guluzada.

Ad

The Azerbaijani prodigy first caught attention on the weekly ONE Friday Fight series, where he racked up three victories in a row — two of them by knockout. This impressive streak not only earned him a $100,000 contract but also earned him the right to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the elite in the world's largest martial arts organization.

To rev up the anticipation for his maiden appearance as the newest member of the main roster, the promotion recently released a highlight reel of his previous exploits on YouTube.

Ad

Trending

Watch the video below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Guluzada's most unforgettable win in his promising ONE tenure so far came earlier this year when he authored a finish that could be a serious contender for Knockout of the Year.

Facing Puengluang Baanramba in a flyweight Muay Thai tiff at ONE Friday Fights 94 last January, Guluzada took charge right from the get-go, relentlessly attacking this Thai opponent with solid leg kicks and sharp counter left hooks.

In the second round, Puengluang tried to turn the tide, applying pressure and attempting to surprise Guluzada with a kick. But as he came in, the Azerbaijani uncorked a stunning spinning back elbow that landed perfectly, knocking his opponent out cold at the 1:17 mark.

Ad

Akif Guluzada booked for main roster debut at ONE Fight Night 31

Akif Guluzada will have the chance to demonstrate that he's worth every penny of his hard-earned six-figure deal when he makes his main roster debut later this week.

This happens when the 19-year-old phenom goes head-to-head with Filipino-American striker Sean Climaco in a flyweight Muay Thai showdown at ONE Fight Night 31, emanating live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, May 2.

Fans in the United States and Canada can watch this matchup and seven other bouts for free on Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nissi Icasiano A sports journalist with over 10 years of experience, Nissi Icasiano has previously contributed to well-known platforms such as Rappler, Tiebreaker Times, International Business Times, ABS-CBN News, and currently, Sportskeeda. With a background in Legal Management, his attention to detail and thorough research shape his journalistic style.



Nissi specializes in MMA, particularly ONE Championship, and his love for the sport is evident in his in-depth coverage of its athletes and events. He has reported on major milestone events, including Demetrious Johnson’s final fight at ONE Championship's first U.S. event.



Nissi's hands-on experience in the sport of boxing enhances his understanding of combat sports. His dedication towards delivering informative and compelling content makes him a reliable source for MMA fans.



In his spare time, Nissi takes joy in spending time with his young daughter. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.