WATCH: Bantamweight MMA king Fabricio Andrade gets his strength and conditioning reps with ageless wonder 'Sexyama'

ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade just found himself a new mentor in Japanese MMA legend Yoshihiro 'Sexyama' Akiyama.

Although it appears to be a bit random to see Andrade paired up with 'Sexyama,' we know now that's not the case.

The Brazilian phenom has always been passionate about staying in shape, and working with the best coaches and mentors that the prestigious Tiger Muay Thai gym in Thailand has to offer.

Now, as he prepares for an eventual return to action to defend his throne, 'Wonder Boy' is getting his strength and conditioning reps in with age-defying MMA monster 'Sexyama'.

Watch their brutal workout below:

Fabricio Andrade continues to be the best 135-pound fighter in the world despite coming off of a bad KO loss to ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion 'The General' Jonathan Haggerty at ONE Fight Night 16 last November.

He remains undefeated as an MMA world champion, having finished the majority of his fights with scintillating stoppages.

Making a career out of fighting elite stars, including 'Hands of Stone' John Lineker and Mark 'Tyson' Abelardo, Andrade has only one task ahead of him and it's to keep his MMA reign intact.

"Are you scared?" - South Korean slugger Kwon Won Il reignites rivalry with 'Wonder Boy' Fabricio Andrade

Kwon Won Il, a former opponent to Fabricio Andrade, has called out the bantamweight MMA world champ to a duel after securing three straight knockouts in his last three fights.

The two superstars first fought in October 2022 in a potential world title eliminator bout at ONE 158. Kwon lost the nerve-wracking bout in the very first round via knockout, so he didn't get the opportunity to truly showcase his striking skills against Andrade.

Since then, the South Korean standout set out to accomplish a variety of wins, while Andrade was busy fighting for the crown against John Lineker over the last couple of years.

Now that he has positioned himself in the No.3 spot in the bantamweight MMA rankings, he wants Andrade next.

Calling him out recently, Kwon Won Il wrote a message of Andrade's Instagram saying:

"Hey Fabricio Andrade are you scared? Are you afraid to lose in a rematch?"