Belal Muhammad took to his Twitter to share a video of himself alongside Khabib Nurmagomedov and other members of Khabib's team. In the video, the group can be seen watching a replay of Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington 1.

They appear to be amused by Usman's knockdown of Covington, as the room erupts in laughter leading up to the knockdown. As the knockdown plays out, Khabib can be heard saying "thank you brother."

Whether he was referring to Usman's knockdown or not, the comedic timing is pure gold.

The video was posted to Muhammad's official Twitter with the caption:

"We love watching comedy's"

Khabib has adopted a coaching role and recently helped Muhammad. With the help of his fight acumen and input, Muhammad has made serious improvements and has launched himself into the title picture. This may be a review of Usman's and Covington's fighting abilities, with either of the two facing Muhammad sometime soon.

Muhammad has also shared clips of him working with other AKA (American Kickboxing Academy) members. AKA is the gym that Khabib and other champions like Luke Rockhold and Daniel Cormier trained at.

Check out this clip of Muhammad training with Cain Velasquez:

Belal Muhammad defeated Gilbert Burns, cemented his place as next in line as per UFC Boss Dana White

At UFC 288, Muhammad dominated fellow welterweight contender, Gilbert Burns en route to a unanimous decision in what many believe was a number one contender's fight.

This means that Belal Muhammad will likely face the winner of the Covington-Edwards matchup that is set to go down sometime later this year. With the Belal Muhammad-Khabib Nurmagomedov partnership looking to yield very promising results, 'Remember the Name' could very well realize his dreams of UFC gold.

He will, however, most likely have to wait for the Covington-Edwards matchup to go down. The fight has been confirmed time and again by Dana White, but is yet to be announced.

Initially, it seemed as if the fight would take place in July. Champion Leon Edwards, however, has stated that he would like to fight in Abu Dhabi in September. As a result, Muhammed will wait for his next opponent in the 170 lb strap.

