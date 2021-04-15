Watch: Ben Askren displays quick hands at open workout ahead of boxing match against Jake Paul

Ben Askren displayed surprisingly quick hands at the open workout ahead of his boxing match against Jake Paul. Fans can view the open workout ceremony for the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren fight card in the video embedded below (*Courtesy: Jake Paul's YouTube channel) –

Ben Askren showcased impressive boxing skills on the mitts at the open workout. This, in turn, has set the combat sports community abuzz with speculation as to whether Funky had been trolling his opponent and everyone else in the fight game in the lead-up to this bout.

Following his impressive showing at the open workout, certain sections of the MMA and boxing world now believe that Ben Askren previously pretended to be sloppy with his boxing technique. They claim that Askren intentionally released training videos of him looking slow and lackadaisically displaying poor boxing technique.

Irrespective of whether or not Askren truly was pretending in the videos and is now showing his true skills, the consensus is that this last-minute change in Askren’s demeanor has served to take the excitement surrounding this fight to another crescendo.

Ben Askren looked fast on the mitts during the open workout, in complete contrast to the training videos. Askren drilled basic boxing combinations, focusing on 1-2s and building to the more advanced combinations from there.

Askren also appeared to focus on single strikes, apart from the combinations. Slipping punches thrown by his trainer and disengaging, as well as slipping and countering, were also a notable part of Askren’s mitt work. Additionally, Askren didn’t limit himself to headhunting and instead ripped hard shots to the body as well.

One of the most important learning points that have emerged from this workout is Askren’s footwork. The vast majority of fight fans and experts have been praising the footwork displayed by Askren. The retired MMA fighter moved around well and showed off respectable cardio during the workout.

Ben Askren joked about using takedowns, submissions, elbows, knees, kicks, etc. against Jake Paul in their boxing match

Ben Askren

Ben Askren joked about pulling off a few moves that would be considered illegal in a professional boxing bout. During his mitt work exchanges, Askren still found time to joke around with the media and others present at the workout.

Askren pretended to hit his coach with double-leg takedowns, caught him in the Thai clinch, and feigned throwing elbows, knees, and kicks. Askren joked that these moves would surely be legal in his boxing bout against Jake Paul.

Furthermore, Askren noted that the area where the open workout ceremony was being conducted was hot akin to a sauna. He and his coach then spoke about how the sweat-inducing session is helping expedite the weight-cutting process ahead of the fight. The former UFC star also recalled a story about how he’d once choked out a friend of his who was drunk and kept pestering him at a party.

Ben Askren revealed that he’s still friends with the individual. Askren then shifted his attention to Jake Paul and noted that Paul too has a soft neck like the aforementioned friend. Askren then joked that perhaps someone could start a GoFundMe page and collect enough money to pay Askren to attack Paul with a guillotine choke and put him out.

Askren teased that if the GoFundMe page generates more money than his fight purse, he’d probably consider choking Paul out.

Towards the end of his workout, Ben Askren countered an overhand right with a double leg takedown and joked about doing it in the fight. Askren finished off with another fast combination on the mitts and told the people present there that he hopes they enjoyed storytime and the mitt work with him.

YouTube megastar and professional boxer Jake Paul (2-0) is set to welcome pro boxing debutant Ben Askren (0-0) to the sport in an eight-round cruiserweight bout. The Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren matchup will headline a fight card that features several other boxing bouts as well. The event is scheduled to take place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on April 17th, 2021.