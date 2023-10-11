WATCH: Besties Rodtang and Mikey Musumeci sing karaoke

There really isn’t a more wholesome friendship in ONE Championship than the one between Mikey Musumeci and Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

The pair of world champions have been inseparable since 2022 and are often seen hanging out together whenever they’re on the same fight card.

Musumeci, the reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion, is currently staying in Thailand after ONE Fight Night 15 and he made sure to visit his close friend.

In an Instagram post, Musumeci shared a video of him singing his version of Passenger’s "Let Her Go" on the karaoke with Rodtang at the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion’s home.

“Karaoke with my bro @rodtang_jimungnon 🤣🤣❤️”

ONE Championship also shared Musumeci’s post on their Instagram page:

“When’s the album dropping? 🎤 @mikeymusumeci @rodtang_jimungnon"

Musumeci only arrived at ONE Championship in 2022 but has since made lasting friendships with the promotion’s top stars.

The American star has a close bond with ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex and even trained with Superbon Singha Mawynn and ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai.

It’s with Rodtang, though, whom Musumeci looks to be the closest.

Rodtang also talked in length about how Musumeci has helped him with his hydration levels during fight week. Musumeci was at hand when Rodtang took the scales for his super fight against ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE Friday Fights 34.

Musumeci, meanwhile, is coming off a submission win over Japanese legend Shinya Aoki this past weekend at ONE Fight Night 15.

Rodtang was also in attendance during the show and was with Musumeci before and after ‘Darth Rigatoni’s’ matchup against the former ONE lightweight MMA world champion at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.