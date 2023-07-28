WATCH: BJJ legend ‘Buchecha’ chokes opponents unconscious in perfect MMA career

17-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion and undefeated ONE Championship heavyweight Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida is, without a doubt, the greatest and most accomplished grappler to ever fight in MMA. If this sounds like an exaggeration, watch all his pro-MMA fights, which were all fought under the ONE Championship banner.

ONE Championship posted a highlight video of Almeida's dominant MMA run so far:

''Before legendary BJJ World Champion Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida returns to mixed martial arts action against Senegalese wrestling star "Reug Reug" Oumar Kane on August 4 at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video, relive his epic run of first-round finishes in ONE's heavyweight MMA division!"

The video showcased four bouts scheduled for three, 5-minute rounds. And yet, the entire length of the highlight reel barely went beyond 11 minutes. Why? Because 'Buchecha' obliterated all his foes inside the first round.

Almeida made his pro MMA debut back in September 2021 at ONE: Revolution where he handily submitted Anderson 'Braddock' Silva with a rather rare north-south choke. Less than three months after that, he faced South Korean KO artist Kang Ji Won at ONE: Winter Warriors. Almeida never gave the hulking behemoth any chance to even throw a punch as he took him down immediately and submitted him with a rear-naked choke shortly after.

Next, Almeida showed his developing overall MMA game as he defeated Australia's Simon Carson via TKO at ONE 158 back in June 2022. The Brazilian icon's ground-and-pound would have made the legend Mark Coleman proud. In his latest performance inside the Circle, 'Buchecha' pulled off a quick heel-hook submission against former ONE interim heavyweight world title challenger Kirill Grishenko at ONE on Prime Video 1 late last year.

'Buchecha' is scheduled to fight Senegalese wrestling icon Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane at ONE Fight Night 13 on August 4 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. With four-straight first-round stoppage victories in ONE Championship, a dominant win over 'Reug Reug' may very well send the 17-time BJJ world champion towards his first world title shot in MMA.

Fans in North America can watch all the action live and for free on Prime Video with an active Amazon subscription.