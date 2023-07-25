WATCH: BJJ legend ‘Buchecha’s’ quick submission finish of Kirill Grishenko

17-time jiu-jitsu world champion and ONE Championship heavyweight fighter Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida is undeniably the greatest grappler to ever lace up 8oz gloves. If you think this is an exaggeration, just watch his rapid-fast submission of Kirill Grishenko at ONE on Prime Video 1 last year.

ONE Championship posted a throwback video of the fight-ending leglock:

"Barely a minute into the match 🤯 Can Buchecha claim another lightning-quick submission against Reug Reug on August 4 at ONE Fight Night 13 on @primevideo? @marcusbuchecha"

Grishenko has a Greco-Roman wrestling background and was a former ONE interim heavyweight world title challenger. He is not a walk in the park for any normal heavyweight MMA fighter. 'Buchecha', however, is not your average normal MMA heavyweight. He might be the greatest grappler in the history of the division.

Right at the opening bell of the match, Almeida surprised everyone by chopping Grishenko down with a lightning-quick low kick. By dropping his Belarusian opponent with a leg kick, Almeida effectively hid his true intention of going for the takedown. The BJJ Blackbelt abruptly dove in for a double-leg takedown, lost his footing, but then transitioned to an Ashi Garami leg entanglement. From there, he locked in a tight heel hook for the finish.

The submission came in at just 1:04 of the first round and got 'Buchecha' a sweet $50,000 performance bonus from ONE. Right after the win, the Brazilian grappling icon paid tribute to his dearly departed friend, fellow BJJ legend Leandro Lo.

As of this writing, Almeida is slated to face Senegalese wrestling icon Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane at ONE Fight Night 13 on August 4 at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. With 4 straight first-round stoppage wins in ONE Championship, a win over 'Reug Reug' may very well propel the 17-time BJJ world champion towards his first MMA world title shot.

Fans in North America can watch all the action live and for free on Prime Video with an active Amazon subscription.