WATCH: BJJ phenom Tye Ruotolo makes Dagi Arslanaliev tap out twice in one match

IBJJF world champion and ONE grappling phenom Tye Ruotolo vowed to make up for his less-than-stellar showing at ONE Fight Night 10 last May by producing an awe-inspiring performance at ONE Fight Night 13 last Friday. He did so by making Dagi Arslanaliev tap out not once, but twice in one match.

Bangkok’s iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium was treated to a marvelous catchweight submission grappling bout (180 lbs) between the young BJJ prodigy against the Turkish MMA star. After pretty much putting Dagi on the defensive the entire bout, Tye Ruotolo caught Dagi with a heel hook, and then a rear-naked choke.

The bizarre double-submission finish was caught on video in an Instagram post by ONE Championship:

"Tye Ruotolo 🇺🇸 taps out Dagi Arslanaliev twice in one fight! @ruotolobrothersjiujitsu"

Early on, Arslanaliev’s Dagestani-style wrestling kept Ruotolo on his heels, but the Atos BJJ standout was one step ahead every time. Ruotolo kept Arslanaliev on the defensive the whole time, attacking with various submission holds and never letting the Turkish star mount any sort of offense.

The youngest IBJJF world champion eventually secured another tight-heel hook which appeared to have made Arslanaliev tap. The referee didn't seem to notice the initial submission finish and let the fight continue. After the brief confusion, Tye Ruotolo immediately went for Dagi's back and secured a tight rear-naked choke.

Much debate has ensued on whether or not Dagi truly tapped the first time, something the Turkish MMA star settled when he posted a comment on the video:

"Guys everything is good. I respect the kid , he won , I tapped from the heel hook, don’t know why ref didn’t stop the match. Please don’t fight in comments 😉"

Props to Dagi for having the humility to admit defeat even and be transparent about what happened. There's no shame in losing to one of the best.

A hyped Ruotolo was awarded another $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong. He was later informed that he'll be competing for the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world title in the near future.

ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video took place at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch a replay of all the action absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.