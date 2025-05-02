WATCH: BJJ world champ Dante Leon pulls off submission magic in gnarly finish of Bruno Pucci in ONE debut

When Dante Leon made his promotional debut under the ONE Championship banner in late 2024, he made sure to put the submission grappling world on notice.
The Canadian attained this statement victory at the expense of IBJJF no-gi world champion Bruno Pucci when they faced each other in a lightweight submission grappling encounter at ONE Fight Night 27 this past December.
Check out the matchup highlights uploaded by the promotion through its official Instagram account below:
Leon barely broke a sweat when he finally shared the mat with Pucci in front of a packed crowd at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
The Canadian grappler effortlessly stuffed an early takedown attempt from Pucci and quickly took his Brazilian opponent's back within the opening minutes of the encounter.
What followed was a masterclass in grappling as Leon methodically threatened with a rear-naked choke before smoothly transitioned to a triangle choke, ultimately securing the victory with an armbar at the 2:01 mark of the single-round, 10-minute duel.
Leon kicked off his 2025 with a bang by beating former two-time ONE lightweight submission grappling world title challenger Tommy Langaker by unanimous decision last January to bolster his standing under the promotion's banner.
Dante Leon vies for 26 pounds of gold at ONE Fight Night 31
Dante Leon is set to return to Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium for the most pivotal bout of his promising run in the world's largest martial arts organization.
There, he moves up in weight to challenge Tye Ruotolo for the ONE welterweight submission grappling world championship in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 31.
Fans in the United States and Canada can catch this primetime spectacle live and for free on Prime Video.