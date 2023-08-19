WATCH: Bo Nickal nails perfect impression of Aljamain Sterling's coach's animated instructions

Aljamain Sterling is all set to defend his title belt for the fifth time against Sean O'Malley on August 19, 2023, at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. This event marks the promotion's triumphant return to Boston, a city with a rich MMA history.

Bo Nickal, who is no stranger to the MMA world, recently appeared on a podcast to discuss the upcoming UFC 292 event and share predictions with his co-host. However, amidst their discussion, Nickal couldn't resist showcasing his comedic side.

The UFC middleweight seized the opportunity to perform a pitch-perfect impression of Aljamain Sterling's coach, Ray Longo, and his animated instructions during fights. With spot-on mimicry, Bo Nickal echoed the coach's voice and mannerisms, saying:

"Aljo [Sterling], come on Aljo [Sterling], you gotta kill him, Aljo [Sterling] come on. You're killing him, you're killing him Aljo [Sterling]."

Check out Bo Nickal mimic Aljamain Sterling's coach in the video below from 39:05:

While the antics provide some laughter in the lead-up to UFC 292, the event itself promises intense action and high-stakes bouts.

Apart from the headlining title defense by Aljamain Sterling, the co-headliner features a UFC women's strawweight championship bout between Zhang Weili and Amanda Lemos.

Additionally, the lightweight and bantamweight finals of The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler are set to unfold, adding to the excitement of the event.

Aljamain Sterling anticipates continued discredit despite potential victory over Sean O'Malley at UFC 292

Aljamain Sterling is well aware of the credit he believes he deserves in the bantamweight division. Despite holding multiple records, he's often faced critics who question his achievements. As he prepares to face Sean O'Malley in the main event of UFC 292, Sterling doesn't anticipate this pattern changing anytime soon.

During the media day for the upcoming event, the bantamweight champion was asked whether a dominant performance against O'Malley would finally silence his critics. Sterling's response showcased his awareness of the persistent skepticism he faces:

"They're going to say O'Malley wasn't credible enough, he shouldn't have been in there in the first place. When I fought [Henry] Cejudo, if he wins, 'Cejudo's back, he's so great', but if he loses, 'he was gone for three years'. The guy has been training, he's been coaching the world champions, the who's who of the divisions, and then with T.J. [Dillashaw], I've fought with a torn labrum multiple times. Seven professional fights. I've won every single one of them."

Sterling highlighted that he cannot be held responsible for T.J. Dillashaw accepting the fight or for the judges' decisions in his previous bouts. Despite any criticisms, he firmly believes in his victories:

"I won those fights. You can make whatever, 'the judges did this'. Cry all you want, man, I love the tears and I'm going to be laughing all the way to the bank. Line them up, I'm going to keep knocking them down and do what winners do and that's win."

Check out Aljamain Sterling's comments below:

