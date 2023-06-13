WATCH: Bo Nickal posts footage of almost getting arrested ahead of UFC return

Bo Nickal is among the biggest rising stars in the UFC. The middleweight is currently 1-0 in his UFC career and 4-0 in his professional MMA career. He is set to return to the octagon against Tresean Gore at UFC 290 in July after making his promotional debut earlier this year.

In the build-up to his fight against Gore, Nickal has revealed that he was almost arrested. In a recently posted video on his YouTube channel, the UFC prospect showed his run-in with police that could've gone wrong.

Bo Nickal was in the car with his teammates Anthony Cassar and George Carpenter when he was pulled over by the police for not maintaining his lane on the freeway. While explaining his mistake to the police officer, Nickal was heard saying:

"Sorry about that officer, I didn't see you. I was trying to get over the turn right around here and put on my blinker right as soon as I turned, so that's my bad."

Catch Bo Nickal's comments below (2:00):

Bo Nickal's opponent Tresean Gore wants Khamzat Chimaev after a win over the rising star at UFC 290

From what we've seen from Bo Nickal so far, it's fair to say that it won't be easy to beat him. However, despite having the biggest fight of his life ahead of him, Tresean Gore is seemingly overlooking the UFC prospect and thinking about a potential fight against Khamzat Chimaev.

During an interview with James Lynch for MiddleEasy, Tresean Gore spoke about how Khamzat Chimaev would fare in the middleweight division. While claiming that he'd call out 'Borz' after beating Nickal at UFC 290, Gore had this to say:

"I don't know, man... He steams forward, and he tries to submit you, or tries to knock you out. I feel like he'll do good, man. He's hungry. But he's never fought me. None of these guys have never, like, everybody's just stuck on the losses I've had. They don't see that I'm still a 28-year-old man that's still evolving and becoming better. And that's what's gonna mess them all up."

He added:

"But yeah, I think Khamzat's gonna do good. After beating Bo [Nickal], I wanna fight Khamzat. And that's who I'm gonna call out... I want to fight the best fighters in the division."

Watch Gore discuss the topic below (13:03):

