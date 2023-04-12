WATCH: Bodycam footage of Jake Paul being rushed back to safety during Floyd Mayweather brawl

It seems the altercation Jake Paul had with Floyd Mayweather last month outside in Miami was much more serious than it looked. Recently released police bodycam footage revealed that a police officer had to escort the 26-year-old YouTuber-turned-Boxer to safety after Mayweather and his entourage confronted him.

Paul and Mayweather attended a National Basketball Association (NBA) game at the Kaseya Center in Miami last month. While nothing untoward happened during the match, Mayweather and his 30-odd-man entourage attempted to attack Jake Paul afterward. The younger Paul sibling was soon seen taking off, trying to escape the mob.

In some new footage obtained by TMZ Sports, Floyd Mayweather can be seen making first contact with Paul on the street before a verbal exchange between the two groups turned heated. Soon after 'The Problem Child' runs away from 'Money,' a policeman can be seen chasing after Paul to make sure he is safe.

When the police backup arrived, they escorted the YouTuber-turned-Boxer and his friends back into the NBA arena, where they stood guard outside the door. Paul and his team remained inside until their transport arrived.

Interestingly, Jake Paul recently came out claiming that the incident was a PR stunt staged by him and Floyd Mayweather.

Jake Paul claims the Floyd Mayweather scuffle was faked for a PR stunt

Jake Paul recently claimed that the viral video of Floyd Mayweather and his accomplices jumping him outside the Kaseya Center in Miami was fake, and the scuffle itself was a planned publicity stunt.

A month after the incident, the YouTuber-turned-Boxer spoke to Wade Plem and addressed the controversy. Surprisingly, Paul claimed that he and Mayweather set the whole act up for attention and said:

"Yeah, it was [a PR stunt]... We were like, let’s set this up and make this go viral, and viral it did. It went on like every single news page and outlet. We got exactly what we wanted out of it... We needed people to think it was real."

(via Jake Paul says the viral altercation with Floyd Mayweather was a PR stunt 🤯(via @WadePlem Jake Paul says the viral altercation with Floyd Mayweather was a PR stunt 🤯(via @WadePlem) https://t.co/F7RxzkPT3P

'The Problem Child' also pulled up a picture of him at dinner with Mayweather, which he then used to claim that their animosity towards each other isn't real.

He then showed this image of the two of them after having dinner together… Jake Paul has now said the video of him running away from Floyd Mayweather was a PR stunt: “We were like, 'Let's set this up and make this go viral.' We got exactly what we wanted out of it.” [ @WadePlem He then showed this image of the two of them after having dinner together… Jake Paul has now said the video of him running away from Floyd Mayweather was a PR stunt: “We were like, 'Let's set this up and make this go viral.' We got exactly what we wanted out of it.” [@WadePlem]He then showed this image of the two of them after having dinner together… https://t.co/aCztz1YsEd

Meanwhile, Jake Paul is reportedly set to box former UFC star Nate Diaz with negotiations between their camps going well. While there is no official confirmation of the bout from either party yet, it's safe to say this matchup would promise to be an exciting affair for MMA and boxing fans alike.

