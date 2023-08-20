WATCH: Brad Tavares helps a leg-bandaged Chris Weidman up from wheelchair in a class act of sportsmanship

Brad Tavares displayed his sportsmanship as he helped Chris Weidman up from his wheelchair following their highly anticipated bout.

Weidman returned to the octagon for the first time since suffering a nasty leg injury back in 2021 against Uriah Hall. However, the fight did not go as planned for the former UFC middleweight champion as Tavares played the role of a spoiler.

Throughout the fight, Brad Tavares looked like the better fighter and was continuously attacking Chris Weidman's legs. After a rather one-sided 15-minute fight, Tavares won the bout via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, and 30-27).

Following the fight, Brad Tavares and Chris Weidman, who was in a wheelchair with a bandaged leg met up backstage. Interestingly, Tavares even showed great sportsmanship as he helped Weidman who was struggling because of his injured legs to get up from the wheelchair as the two posed for a picture.

Take a look at the clip below:

Chris Weidman speaks about his return

After suffering a unanimous decision loss on his return to the octagon, Chris Weidman sat down for an interview with Megan Olivi. During the interview, the former UFC middleweight champion reflected on his loss and spoke about coming back to the octagon.

While claiming to be grateful for being able to fight again after suffering a nasty leg injury in his last fight, Weidman said:

"It was some experience. I was really grateful the whole time. Just to make that walk again, not knowing if I was going to be able to do this again. You know, to be back at an arena and you know, have a fight week and make weight and everything I was really grateful for it."

Further in the interview, Weidman suggested that he's not done yet and looks forward to being back. He said:

"I'm just happy to be here and I hope I can be an inspiration to people who have had big setbacks in their life that you could, you know, come back from it on the highest level, whatever you wanna accomplish you could do it. I'm not done, I'll be back better than ever."

Watch the interview below:

