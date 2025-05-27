WATCH: Brazilian knockout menace Fabricio Andrade is a certified soul-snatcher in nasty body shot finish of Jeremy Pacatiw

ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade has left a trail of bodies en route to becoming the king of the division, which includes Filipino slugger Jeremy Pacatiw.

Both renowned for their striking abilities, Andrade and Pacatiw's February 2022 showdown had fans wondering who would blink first and make a crucial mistake.

Early in the first round, 'Wonderboy' and 'The Juggernaut' threw body strikes simultaneously — a knee strike for the former and a big right hand for the Lions Nation MMA star. Pacatiw barely grazed him, while Andrade landed flush on the 29-year-old's liver to capture the knockout win at the 1:37 mark.

The world's largest martial arts promotion shared multiple angles of the finish on Instagram, which can be viewed below:

After this showing, Andrade punched his ticket to challenge then-reigning ONE bantamweight MMA king John Lineker with a vicious body kick knockout of Kwon Won Il in June 2022.

The 27-year-old's world title tilt with 'Hands of Stone' in October that year ended in a no contest midway through the third round when the challenger accidentally landed a knee to Lineker's groin, who was deemed unable to continue.

They ran it back in February 2023, and Andrade dominated Lineker for four rounds. The latter's cornermen opted against letting him fight the final round, which allowed Andrade to claim the then-vacant crown via TKO.

Fabricio Andrade dashed Kwon Won Il's dreams of gold in January

For his first defense of the 145-pound MMA throne, Fabricio Andrade met Kwon Won Il in the co-main event of ONE 170 this past January.

'Pretty Boy' earned his shot at revenge against the Brazilian by logging three consecutive TKO outings, which had fans and analysts convinced he could pull off the upset.

However, the Tiger Muay Thai affiliate sent him home in disappointment with a shovel hook to the liver, leading to the stoppage.

