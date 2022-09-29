Watch: Brendan Fitzgerald hilariously trolls Paul Felder by pretending to be hurt from body kick

UFC commentator Brendan Fitzgerald hilariously trolled former fighter and broadcasting partner Paul Felder after he faked an injury from a body kick.

In a video that's doing the rounds on Twitter, Fitzgerald and Felder worked on the commentary desk during the latest episode of Dana White's Contender Series (DWCS) season 6.

In the video and while off the cameras, Fitzgerald goaded the former fighter into kicking him in the stomach, pretending that he would be able to withstand the blow.

Felder winded up with the kick and connected to the stomach of his commentating partner, who then collapsed to the floor. Felder appeared genuinely concerned that he'd hurt his friend before Brendan Fitzgerald sprung to life and started dancing and laughed off the kick, pranking 'The Irish Dragon'.

Fitzgerald responded to the video on social media and joked that he's more than willing to go viral while making himself look silly:

"I possess the dangerous combination of being on trend and not afraid to look like an ass"

Brendan Fitzgerald names Sean O'Malley as the reason he fell in love with the UFC

The UFC commentator has praised Sean O'Malley's performance on DWCS as one of the main reasons he fell in love with not only commentating, but MMA itself.

Fitzgerald was new to the commentary desk when he called Sean O'Malley's first-round KO over Alfred Khashakyan five years ago. 'Sugar's performance earned him his first UFC contract and he has gone on to replicate his impressive form by becoming one of the biggest stars in the organization.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA's James Lynch, Brendan Fitzgerald said:

"Special for me is Sean O'Malley because the first contender series I called, he got the contract and got the big knockout. That was my first experience calling fights. I can tell you so much about that night because how important it was for my career."

Fitzgerald added:

"To see what he did that night, he is the reason I fell inlove with the job right away because of how exciting he was... It's incredible to see what he's done. He's the poster child to see what the contender series can do for fighters."

Sean O'Malley is set to face his toughest challenge in the octagon yet when he faces former bantamweight champion Petr Yan at UFC 280. The bout is without a doubt the biggest of O'Malley's career. A victory over 'No Mercy' will put him right into title contention, something 'Sugar' believes he's more than ready for.

