Watch: Brendan Schaub gifts Sean O'Malley Air Jordan 1 'J Balvin' shoes on 'Food Truck Diaries'

Sean O'Malley recently made an appearance on Brendan Schaub's YouTube show Food Truck Diaries. During the show, the bantamweight star received an incredibly thoughtful gift from Schaub – a pair of Air Jordan 1 'J Balvin' sneakers.

Before handing over the sneakers to O'Malley, 'Big Brown' explained the reasoning behind his gift. The former UFC heavyweight said:

"For the fighters that I have on [the show], I wanna give them a shoe that represents them. So, I came up with this idea... So, these are the shoes I selected for you. They are the Jordan 1 'J Balvin's. To me, these represent you because you gotta be the most unique guy in the UFC. So, these Jordan 1s represent you."

Watch Brendan Schaub gift Sean O'Malley a pair of sneakers below:

During his appearance on Food Truck Diaries, O'Malley touched upon various topics including his last fight and the status of his current fight contract.

The popular 135 lbs fighter's last appearance inside the octagon came against Raulian Paiva at UFC 269. He came away with a sensational first-round TKO victory on the night. The result saw 'Suga' finally break into the bantamweight rankings.

Watch the full episode below:

Sean O'Malley reveals his mindset heading into his fight against Raulian Paiva

During his appearance on Food Truck Diaries, Sean O'Malley shared what he was going through in the lead-up to his bout against Raulian Paiva at UFC 269.

'Suga' said that he was unable to spar before the fight due to a rib injury, which caused him to have a lot of negative thoughts going into the fight. O'Malley said:

"Going into that fight I had bruised ribs. That was the most mental negativity I've dealt with going into that fight. I did very well and I was confident going into it but I hadn't grappled in three weeks, i hadn't sparred in those three weeks. I hit mitts and ran. That's all I did... I didn't know if I could grapple."

He added:

"I knew he was gonna try to take me down. every time I get into a fight, I'm like, 'That's gotta be their goal, to take me down. They're not going to strike with me.' So going in that fight, I was like, 'F**k, this is like a big test for me.'"

As discussed earlier, O'Malley went on to deliver a masterclass at UFC 269. The 27-year-old was awarded a 'Performance of the Night' bonus for his knockout victory. He is expected to return to the octagon later this year.

