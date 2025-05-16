WATCH: British icon Liam Harrison shows how to use footwork as the perfect foundation to land counter KO shots

Understanding the ins and outs of the striking game can be especially grueling, but not if British Muay Thai legend Liam Harrison is the one doing the coaching.

Ad

The former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship challenger has been coaching aspiring Muay Thai fighters and hobbyists for more than a decade, and he recently took his services to a new level by doing it on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the Bad Company affiliate showed just how important footwork is to making overly aggressive opponents pay for their eagerness by using one's movement to create angles that could lead to the fight-ending strike.

Ad

Trending

Watch the entire video below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

This near-flawless mastery of the art of striking has brought 'Hitman' to many heights over the course of his 120-fight career, including accolades like the Yokkao 65kg and WBC Muay Thai 147-pound championships.

As a ONE athlete, Harrison's most memorable highlight is his one-round war with Muangthai PK Saenchai in April 2022. The 39-year-old bounced back from near-certain defeat by dropping the Thai star thrice to gain the TKO victory.

Liam Harrison lobbies for a ONE Championship card in the United Kingdom

The United Kingdom has produced some of the most prominent strikers currently competing under the ONE banner, and Liam Harrison hopes he and his compatriots can show out for their countrymen in a ONE card on home soil.

Ad

He said as much in a recent interview with the promotion:

"I could fight, the Haggerty brothers could fight, Nico can too. So could George Jarvis and Liam Nolan. The talent is all there, and they could do serious numbers. I just don't know how long it takes to make moves like that. But I hope they can do that before I retire!"

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karl Batungbacal Karl has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda since 2023. He holds a Bachelor of Arts major in history, which helps him pay attention to the finer details while writing, and also has first-hand experience in boxing. He has a total experience of 5 years, and has worked for the International Business Times.



Karl turned into an MMA fan back in 2011 after watching Tito Ortiz defeat Ryan Bader via first-round submission at UFC 132. He has interviewed ONE world champions like Eduard Folayang, Joshua Pacio, Stamp Fairtex, and Tawanchai in his career so far.



On the non-MMA side of things, he interviewed WWE superstar Matt Riddle in 2021 and his question about Roman Reigns elicited an interesting answer which was widely covered by outlets like Sportskeeda and Cultaholic Wrestling's YouTube channel. He has also interviewed NBA stars Dwight Howard, Nick Young, Andre Roberson, Shabazz Muhammad, Jason Williams and Brian Scalabrine plus Filipino women's volleyball star Alyssa Valdez.



Karl ensures to double-check facts before using them in articles, and reads up on potential topics for pieces a day before. In his off time, he likes to play video games, and keep up with basketball and pro wrestling. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.