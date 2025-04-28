WATCH: British legend Liam Harrison shows how to feint a roundhouse kick to unload a cracking counter in Muay Thai

Liam Harrison has reached a stage in his legendary career where he's eager to pass on the techniques that propelled him to legendary status in Muay Thai, giving back to the sport that shaped him.

A perfect example of this came when the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger showed how to use a roundhouse kick to set up a devastating counterpunch.

The demonstration was recently shared by @muayhero, an Instagram account dedicated to breaking down techniques, analyzing matches, and offering valuable fight tips.

Watch the clip below:

In the aforementioned footage, Harrison exhibited a striking sequence that is perfectly effective when an opponent raises both arms to block a powerful body kick. While this defense protects the torso, it ofen leaves the head vulnerable to a counterattack.

The Englishman's approach takes advantage of this opening. By forcing a counterpart into an awkward position while defending a body kick, it creates an opportunity to strike with a heavy punch, capitalizing on the moment to deliver a significant damage.

Liam Harrison is in for a tough assignment at ONE 173

Liam Harrison is expected to have his hand full when he shares the circle with fellow knockout artist Soe Lin Oo in less than four months from now.

Both men are scheduled to collide in a highly anticipated bantamweight Muay Thai encounter at ONE 173, the promotion's third visit in the United States, which will take place at the 21,000-capacity Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, on Aug. 1.

So far, three bouts have been confirmed for this spectacle, including the ONE women's atomweight MMA world title unification showdown between Stamp Fairtex and Denice Zamboanga.

More matchup are anticipated to be announced in the coming weeks to complete the line up for ONE Championship's U.S. return.

