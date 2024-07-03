WATCH: British Muay Thai icon Liam Harrison shows his subtle trick in planting a stiff calf kick

Current number five-ranked ONE bantamweight Muay Thai contender Liam Harrison continues to share his valuable knowledge in combat sports through his social media and his online Muay Thai class.

In fact, Harrison recently posted a preview of the lessons that students and fans could get when they sign up for his course. He published a snippet on his Instagram account, where he shared a technique that helped him attack his opponent's calves during a fight.

Harrison started off by explaining the importance of acknowledging the stance of Muay Thai fighters and how important it is to be patient when throwing such an attack, as he said:

Trending

"In Muay Thai, most people have a narrower stance. Now if Andy's in the narrow Muay Thai stance, if I try and throw a calf kick when his leg's pointed out like that, I'm just gonna smash my own shin to bits. It can be used, but you have to step out. So, If I was gonna use it in a fight, which some of my fights you will have seen me use it."

Then, the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger proceeded to reveal the one subtle trick that he uses to perfectly inflict damage on the opposition's leg and possibly compromise them during the fight, as he continued:

"The way I do it is if I throw a low kick first, Andy blocks, I know that it's gonna be pointed out this way, I know exactly what reaction is gonna be. So the next time, I'ma fake and step out slightly here. So as Andy's leg's up, I can get around the back and kick unto the calf, okay? This step is massively important if you're gonna try and pull this one off in Muay Thai boxing, you have to step out."

Liam Harrison shuts down talks about him retiring after upcoming fight with Seksan at ONE 168: Denver

The growing noise surrounding Harrison's plans to retire after his legend-versus-legend clash with Seksan Or Kwanmuang on September 6 at ONE 168: Denver has been finally shut off recently.

Harrison recently appeared on the Sky Sports MMA Club podcast and revealed that he isn't going anywhere after his fight with the Thai icon, regardless of the result of their catchweight Muay Thai battle.

According to him, there's still life in the old dog, and he's got more years left in him.

ONE 168: Denver will transpire from Ball Arena in U.S. primetime on Sept. 6. Tickets for the event are now on sale on Ticketmaster.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback