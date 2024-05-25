WATCH: British Muay Thai superstar Liam Harrison shows his clinical tricks in using a body kick to its full effect in Muay Thai

British combat sports superstar and former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger Liam Harrison has been sharing his knowledge with his fans and followers through his social media platforms.

In a recent short clip posted on Instagram, Harrison demonstrated the possible counter to opponents who catch leg kicks during a fight. He explained:

"So as he catches real slow, I come over and pull, and pull out there it leaves him slightly off balance and if I push hard enough it may even push him back. Push him back there and I'll be able to, that's a massive score in Muay Thai. Obviously [the] effect: knocking him off balance and the body kick, that's 3 in 1."

Apart from showing the actual process and explaining it step-by-step, Harrison also added examples of this during his actual fights and how it worked against his opponents.

The current No. 5-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender is preparing for his comeback in ONE Championship on June 7 at ONE 167, where he will face Japanese standout Katsuki Kitano at Impact Arena.

Liam Harrison also booked to fight Seksan Or Kwanmuang at ONE 168: Denver on September 6

Regardless of the result of his upcoming fight with Katsuki, Harrison is already booked to face fellow Muay Thai legend Seksan Or Kwanmuang in a catchweight contest on September 6 at ONE 168: Denver inside the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

It could end up being his retirement fight since it was the Bad Company representative's wish, and he has been calling for this clash with 'The Man Who Yields To No One.'

At present, Harrison holds a record of two wins and three losses under the world's largest martial arts organization.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America in U.S. primetime on June 7. The card goes down inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.