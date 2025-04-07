WATCH: British slugger George Jarvis puts Mouhcine Chafi in the blender in calculated Bangkok beating at ONE Fight Night 30

English Muay Thai star George Jarvis proved that the hype around him is very much real with an impressive showing in his ONE Championship main roster debut at ONE Fight Night 30 last Friday, April 4.

After earning himself a six-figure contract following a sensational run in the ONE Friday Fights circuit, Jarvis' first test in the lightweight Muay Thai division came against Spanish-Moroccan star Mouhcine Chafi.

'G-Unit' scored a momentum-gaining knockdown barely 30 seconds into their bout with a lead left hook. He continued the onslaught late in round two, dropping Chafi again, but with a quick right hand.

The world's largest martial arts promotion shared both of Jarvis' knockdown sequences on Instagram, which can be viewed below:

This was but a glimpse into Jarvis' dominant showing inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Combined with his excellent ring generalship and unrelenting offense, the Englishman emerged with the unanimous decision victory.

Fans in the United States and Canada with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch ONE Fight Night 30 on demand.

George Jarvis is now on a four-fight winning streak

George Jarvis' near-perfect outing at ONE Fight Night 30 was his fourth straight victory under the ONE banner, and it is a run that many fighters his age can only dream of.

It is a redemption tour of sorts for the WBC Muay Thai champ since his first appearance under the ONE banner was a split decision defeat to Chanajon PK Saenchai in September 2023.

However, Jarvis steadily showed improvement every time he stepped inside the circle since that time, which was highlighted by a third-round knockout of Rungrawee Sitsongpeenong last November.

Should he continue on this trajectory, it may only be a matter of when, not if, before he challenges for the division's top prize.

