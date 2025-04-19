WATCH: British striker Liam Nolan throws it down in his absolute Singapore slugfest against Dutch sniper Brown Pinas

Before Liam Nolan returns to action next month, ONE Championship has revisited one of his past battles that perfectly highlighted his never-say-die attitude.

Ad

This happened on the supporting card of ONE: Edge of Greatness, where he squared with Dutch dynamo Brown Pinas in a featherweight Muay Thai tiff before an energetic crowd at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in November 2019.

Check out the matchup's highlights uploaded on the promotion's YouTube channel below:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

At the time, the Englishman was in search for his first victory in the world's largest martial arts organization, having fallen short in his first two assignments. Facing Pinas, Nolan understood the stakes — it was a must-win scenario. However, the road to triumph was anything but easy.

The two warriors engaged in a thrilling Muay Thai clash that remained tightly contested until the final bell. Nolan came out strong in the opening round, but Pinas responded with a spirited comeback in the second. In the end, all three judges saw the bout in Nolan's favor, awarding him a hard-earned unanimous decision.

Ad

Liam Nolan has his sights on redemption at ONE Fight Night 31

Liam Nolan will be given a chance to exact revenge when he runs it back with an old tormentor at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2.

There, 'Lethal' is slated to lock horns against Spanish spitfire Nauzet Trujillo in a lightweight Muay Thai rematch, which will emanate live in U.S. primetime from the fabled Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ad

The two strikers initially went head-to-head at ONE Fight Night 19 in February 2024, where Trujillo eked out a hard-fought unanimous decision victory over his English rival. Now, Nolan seeks to rewrite history by beating Trujillo in their second meeting.

ONE Fight Night 31 will air for free in the United States and Canada on Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nissi Icasiano A sports journalist with over 10 years of experience, Nissi Icasiano has previously contributed to well-known platforms such as Rappler, Tiebreaker Times, International Business Times, ABS-CBN News, and currently, Sportskeeda. With a background in Legal Management, his attention to detail and thorough research shape his journalistic style.



Nissi specializes in MMA, particularly ONE Championship, and his love for the sport is evident in his in-depth coverage of its athletes and events. He has reported on major milestone events, including Demetrious Johnson’s final fight at ONE Championship's first U.S. event.



Nissi's hands-on experience in the sport of boxing enhances his understanding of combat sports. His dedication towards delivering informative and compelling content makes him a reliable source for MMA fans.



In his spare time, Nissi takes joy in spending time with his young daughter. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.