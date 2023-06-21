WATCH: Brothers Andrew Tate and Tristan arrive at court in Bucharest amid charges of human trafficking

Controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate were issued an indictment by a Romanian court over charges of rape and human trafficking.

The brothers were under house arrest after a lengthy detention in prison following their arrest in December 2022. After being indicted on Tuesday, June 20, the brothers arrived at the Bucharest Tribunal on Wednesday.

The brothers were accompanied by a team of bodyguards who tried to keep the frenzied media and papparazzi away from their patrons. With questions about their charges and their earnings from an alleged human trafficking racket being hurled at them by reporters, the brothers chose not to address any of it.

Instead, they both issued short statements. Tristan Tate welcomed the opportunity to present his case and a rebuttal against all the evidence accumulated against him by Romanian persecutors and the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT). He said:

“Finally, finally, I get to talk about the evidence against me.”

Tristan Tate used the air quotes gesture when he mentioned the evidence against himself. Andrew Tate had a more subdued statement that expressed his belief in God and the Romanian justice system:

“I believe in God and I believe in the justice system and we are all going to be okay.”

Check out the video of the Tate brothers' arrival to the Bucharest Tribunal here.

Andrew Tate compares his charges to Cristiano Ronaldo and Johnny Depp

After self-proclaimed misogynist Andrew Tate was hit with charges of rape and human trafficking, he came out on Twitter to compare the allegations levied against him to other prominent celebrities accused of sexual assault.

Tate's tweet included a video that put together news coverage of Portuguese footballing icon Cristiano Ronaldo and the rape charges made against him by Kathryn Mayorga. Johnny Depp's lengthy battle with his former spouse Amber Heard was also part of the video.

The video ended with testimonials from various women who have interacted or worked with Andrew Tate. It also included CCTV footage of all the webcam models who worked under Tate and their 'freedom'.

The tweet read out a warning to men against false accusations. Tate wrote:

"Men. This isn’t about me. This isn’t about whether you like me or not. This is about all of us. Today it’s me. Tomorrow it’s you. Nobody is safe from these lies."

Check out Tate's tweet below:

Andrew Tate @Cobratate Men.



This isn’t about me.



This isn’t about whether you like me or not.



This is about all of us.



Today it’s me. Tomorrow it’s you.



Nobody is safe from these lies. Men. This isn’t about me. This isn’t about whether you like me or not. This is about all of us. Today it’s me. Tomorrow it’s you. Nobody is safe from these lies. https://t.co/K41k9hRYVX

Poll : 0 votes