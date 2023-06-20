Andrew Tate hints at play to 'steal his wealth' as DIICOT orders confiscation of property after charges for r**e and human trafficking

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate have been issued an indictment from a Romanian court in Bucharest with grave charges of r**e and human trafficking.

The two brothers were under house arrest following their release from a lengthy detention in Romanian prison since December, 2022. They were detained on charges of human trafficking and were moved from custody to house arrest in March awaiting further investigation.

The Romanian anti-corruption agency, the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) named seven alleged victims of the Tate brothers and claimed that the trafficking scandal extends to the United States and the United Kingdom.

The Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism also issused an order to seize all the assets owned by the Tate brothers. The assets are valued over $380 million and include cryptocurrency holdings, luxury cars, luxury watches and, real estate.

"UPDATE: DIICOT also noted in the indictment to confiscate over 380 million USD from the Tate brothers in cryptocurrency, 15 luxury cars, 14 luxury watches, 15 lands of buildings."

Andrew Tate took to Twitter and alleged that the DIICOT has ulterior motives regarding his wealth and wish to steal it.

"Im sure this case has absolutely nothing to do with stealing my wealth."

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate issued a statement after DIICOT issued an indictment over r**e and human trafficking charges

Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate now face a lengthy trial in Romanian court but the process is expected to be a prolonged affair.

Tate's media team issued a statement in light of the charges and expressed their willingness to contest the charges and prove their innocence. They wrote:

"While this news is undoubtedly predictable, we embrace the opportunity it presents to demonstrate their innocence and vindicate their reputation. [The indictment] allows us to present a comprehensive body of evidence, diligently collected and prepared over time, which will undoubtedly substantiate the brothers' claims of innocence." [via bbc.com]

A Romanian judge will now inspect case files over a period of 60 days before a trial date is finalized.

